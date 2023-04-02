Death of actress Sharon Acker, seen in “Star Trek” and “The Young and the Restless”

Canadian actress Sharon Acker has passed away at the age of 87. She had appeared in many series, such as Star Trek, Mission Impossible or K 2000.

Canadian actress Sharon Acker died on March 16, according to information from the Hollywood Reporter, this Saturday, April 1. She never became a star, Sharon Acker, despite a notable appearance alongside Lee Marvin in John Boorman’s film The point of no returnin 1967.

It is on the small screen that the actress, born April 2, 1935 in Toronto, is especially illustrated. She appeared in many series of the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Her last role was that of Dr Grace Sundell, in the Flames of lovein 1992, the time of four episodes.

We have seen it in The Mysteries of the West in 1967, Max la menace et Star Trek in 1969, Gunsmoke in 1971, Mission Impossiblethe reboot of Perry Mason, The Streets of San Francisco, The Cruise has fun, Matt and Jenny for an episode or two. Sharon Acker also held a recurring role in two soap operas unpublished in France, Executive Suitein the 1970s, and Texasin 1982.

We also saw her in the 1980s and 90s in K2000, Arabesque, father and odd, Days and lives et Rintintin Junior.