Death of Brian Gillis, ex-member of the boy band of the 1990s LFO

Brian Gillis, founding member of LFO, has died aged 47. The American boy band found success in the 1990s with the title American Girls.

Brian Gillis, founding member of LFO died on March 31 at the age of 47. He had founded the American boy band from Massachusetts in the 1990s, alongside Rich Cronin and Brad Fischetti. The latter announced the death of his former comrade on Instagram.

“Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has passed away. I don’t have any details and it wouldn’t be up to me to share them if I did. I’m really struggling with this tragic loss,” he said. writing.

The boy band founded in 1995 had started with covers, notably New Kids on the block, the flagship boy band of the time. The group did not find success until 1999, after the departure of Brian Gillis, with titles such as Summer Girls or Girls on TV from his first album in 1999.

“The history of the LFO is a tragedy”

This disc titled LFO has sold over 2.5 million copies. The LFOs – for Lyte Funky Ones – even opened for Britney Spears’ US tour in 2000.

“I have said it before and I will continue to say it: the story of the LFO is a tragedy”, also recalled on Instagram Brad Fischetti. Brian Gillis is indeed the third member of the boy band to die.

Rich Cronin, another founding member of the group, died in 2010 of leukemia at the age of 36. And Devin Lima, who replaced Brian Gillis in the band, died in 2018 from cancer.