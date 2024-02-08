Death of Heidy Bello, singer of Las Chicas del Can, confirmed

MIAMI.- The singer Heidy Bello, member of Las Chicas del Can, died at the age of 51. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the Dominican group on social networks.

“Another of our eternal Can Girl Heidy Bello suddenly left this earthly life on February 4, 2024. There are things in this life that hurt immensely. And giving this kind of news is the worst I have ever had,” reads the Instagram account @laschicasdelcan81.

“Thank you, Heidy Bello for supporting me along with Xiomara and Janni Viloria (EPD) with this pages project from the beginning. And for opening the doors of your home and friendship to me for the past 12 years. Fly high… we will be letting you know the funeral events as soon as we have complete information,” concluded the merengue band from the Dominican Republic.

After the confirmation of the death, Las Chicas del Can thanked them for the messages of support.

“Thank you to all this fans, to the media, the written press and the Dominican and United States TV (Univision network) for the notes of condolences. On behalf of his family, we inform you that the funeral ceremonies will not take place. “Well, his body will be cremated. Instead of a funeral, there will be a mass in his memory. We will inform you when and where it will take place. Thank you all very much for loving our Chica del Can as you have loved her,” they expressed.

Singer’s career

According to the group formed by women in the 1980s, Heidy Bello was born in Santiago De Los Caballeros. In 1988 she joined Las Chicas del Can to replace Vernica Medina. Without it, I would give you, Tickleswere part of the songs that the artist performed.

“Her time in Las Chicas Del Can was brief, although of great value. She remained here for about three years. After leaving the emblematic female orchestra, she became part of Gozamba, a group originally formed for Kinito Mndez and Pochy Familia, but “After a suggestion from record label Mateo San Martín, they decided to change the concept,” the band reported.

The death of Heidy Bello occurs less than a month after the death of Janni Viloria, who currently belonged to the orchestra, now under the name of Las Monumentales Chicas del Can.