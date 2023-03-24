Death of Marion Game, star of “Household Scenes” and popular figure of the 70s/80s

The actress, who played Huguette in the hit M6 series, died Thursday at the age of 84, after a long career in theater, television and cinema, according to her daughter.

The actress Marion Game, who played Huguette in the hit series of M6 Scenes of householdsdied Thursday at the age of 84, after a long career in theatre, television and cinema, her daughter announced to AFP on Friday.

Before finding a celebrity late thanks to Scenes of householdsin which she and Gérard Hernandez played an elderly couple, Marion Game was a familiar figure of the 70s/80s.

This actress with red hair and a bubbly personality had played many supporting roles in theater, television and film.

She died late Thursday afternoon at her home in the Paris region, said her daughter, Virginie Ledieu, also an actress.

“It is in the tenderness and affection of her family that she left to join the stars,” she told AFP.

Figure of cinema, television and theater

Launched in 2009, Scenes of households tells the daily life of couples of different generations through short sketches. It gathered some evenings up to 5 million viewers.

Marion Game played the role of Huguette, who constantly bickered with her husband Raymond, played by another very popular figure of the 70s/80s, the mustachioed Gérard Hernandez.

“She had greatly contributed to the success of the series”, reacted the M6 ​​channel in a press release, welcoming the “tremendous talent” and the “humor” of this “great popular actress”.

“A tribute will be paid to him on Tuesday on M6”, indicated on Twitter the boss of the chain, Nicolas de Tavernost.

Long before finding a celebrity late thanks to this series, Marion Game had played many supporting roles in theater, television and cinema since the 1970s.

“The Tiger Brigades” and “Plus Belle la vie”

“For fifty years, I fought step by step to be recognized by show business professionals. I fear I did not succeed. I fought to be loved by the public… There, I won the victory”, she wrote in her autobiography published in 2021.

“Well, not completely,” she nuanced in stride. “There are still people in the street who approach me in these terms: ‘Excuse me, we see you on TV. But what’s your name again?'”. She had also chosen this title – How is your name already? – for this autobiography.

In the cinema, we have seen her in particular in The cry of the cormorant in the evening above the junks by Michel Audiard (1971), The mad thugs by Claude Zidi with the Charlots (1971), Just because you have nothing to say doesn’t mean you have to keep your mouth shut… by Jacques Besnard (1975) or Parking by Jacques Demy (1985).

On TV, she has played, among other things, in The Tiger Brigades (1975), Nana (1981) or, more recently, More beautiful life (2010-2012).

The Voice of Bree Van de Kamp’s Stepmother

She was also active in dubbing. She had for example been the French voice of Loïs, the mother of the gifted teenager Malcolm in the American series of the same name, or that of Phyllis Van de Kamp, the stepmother of Bree, in Desperate Housewives.

Marion Game regularly appeared in ultra-popular TV games of the 70s and 80s, The 8 p.m. Games on FR3 and The Academy of Nine on Antenna 2.

“She had won the hearts of viewers,” Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak tweeted.

In “How is your name already?”, Marion Game, born July 31, 1938 in Casablanca, recounted her difficult childhood, her depression, her love of comedy or her affair at the turn of the 60s and 70s with the host Jacques Martin, whom she will leave for the future father of two of her three children.

“The strokes of humor with which I overwhelm my contemporaries are most often a clever way of hiding the shyness from which I have never managed to free myself since childhood,” she confessed.