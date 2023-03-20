Death of the actor of “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter”, Paul Grant, victim of a malaise in the middle of London

The 56-year-old comedian fell ill on Thursday outside King’s Cross station in central London. He had since been brain dead. His death was declared on Monday morning.

Actor Paul Grant, who played an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stonedied on Monday, according to the British media Sky News.

The 56-year-old actor fell ill at St Pancras station in London on Thursday. He had since been brain dead but his artificial respirator was disconnected on Sunday night, according to his family. The actor was pronounced dead at 3:49 a.m. on Monday.

The comedian’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death in a statement to the newspaper The Sun“I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile to everyone’s face.”

A role in Willow

Besides Star Wars et Harry Potterthe six-foot-tall actor also starred in the film Willow in 1988 and in the feature film Labyrinth alongside David Bowie in 1986.

According to a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service contacted by Sky Newsfirefighters were alerted by telephone on Thursday March 16 at 2:08 p.m. of an incident at St Pancras station.

“We sent a team of paramedics and a nurse in an intervention car. We treated a man on the spot and transported him to hospital as a matter of priority,” the spokesperson said.