Deaths in US chocolate factory explosion

Two people were killed and nine others were missing in an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania. The explosion at the RM Palmer Company factory in West Reading happened late yesterday afternoon (local time), local TV station WFMZ reported. Six people were taken to medical facilities, according to the report. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

“Unfortunately (the factory) is pretty much leveled to the ground. There is not much left to salvage from the building,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a televised news conference. “In the front area, near the church and the apartments, the explosion was so strong that it moved the building by one meter (…),” added Kaag.

TV footage after the blast showed a fire blazing in the rubble as firefighters tried to douse the blazes. According to its website, RM Palmer has been making seasonal chocolate products since 1948 — including Easter bunnies and heart-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day.