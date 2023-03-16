Decision of the Berlin administrative court: Former AfD deputies are temporarily relieved of the judge’s service

Another turning point in the case of the controversial judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann. The former AfD member of the Bundestag is not allowed to remain in office for the time being – regardless of the fact that the lawyer is currently in custody.

In a new trial this week, the Berlin administrative court ruled that Malsack-Winkemann was unsuitable for the office of judge. The background to this decision are investigations into the Reich citizen scene, which led to a high-profile police operation a few months ago.

The so-called judge service court at the administrative court has also decided to reduce the lawyer’s monthly salary by 50 percent.

Arrested in December raid

Malsack-Winkemann was among the suspects arrested in a nationwide raid in December 2022. A total of around 50 suspected members of a force known as the “Patriotic Union” are said to have planned a coup d’etat. The Federal Public Prosecutor suspects Malsack-Winkemann of “membership in a domestic terrorist organization”, after a possibly planned coup she was supposed to become Minister of Justice of a putschist government.

The reason for the current decision are recent urgent requests from Justice Senator Lena Kreck. The left-wing politician failed in October last year when she attempted to retire Malsack-Winkemann as a judge. Now, after the Reichsbürger raid, the Berlin judges apparently agreed with the senator.

In addition to the current decision, there is a procedure brought by Kreck’s administration before the Higher Administrative Court because the senator did not want to accept the decision from October 2022 to leave the AfD woman in service.

More on the subject: The AfD and the Reich Citizens Berlin district politicians complain of proximity to a suspect Racist and anti-refugee Why was the Berlin judge Malsack-Winkemann allowed to remain in office? Reich citizen, fraternity Gothia, AfD “Steglitz-Zehlendorf is a hotspot of the New Right”

“I welcome the decision of the service court,” said Kreck. “The decision fully confirms my assumption that this is a highly dangerous person who has no business being a judge in Berlin. The integrity of the judiciary must be protected from people with their world view.” The senator said it was also to be welcomed that the possibility of reducing the judge’s salary had been fully exploited. More than 50 percent deduction is therefore currently not possible.

Malsack-Winkemann can appeal against the current decision. The lawyer sat in the Bundestag for the AfD from 2017 to 2021. In March 2022 she returned to the judiciary and worked at the Berlin Regional Court until her arrest.

To home page