Declared the owner of the La Ideal bakery imprisoned and prosecuted for abusing an employee

Diego Maximiliano Suarez the owner of the bakery The Idealarrested and prosecuted for “sexual abuse” of an employee, testified in the framework of the legal case and denied all the charges against him, judicial sources confirmed to 0221.com.ar. He assured that he always had a good relationship with all the staff and that they were all blank, that is, they were registered employees.

In a passage of his statement He denied knowing one of the complainants but there are photographs of the young woman inside the bakery doing work tasks, detailed sources of the case. This first contradiction is added to another. When asked how she found out about the raid at her bakery, she replied that she was called by an employee who has been working in the black for five years.

For her part, the lawyer Sofia Caraveloswho represents one of the complainants, provided data on eight Labor jurisdiction cases that overturn Suárez’s version in relation to the formal registration of workers.

The defendant’s defense presented, so far, five witnesses who sought to discredit the victim by saying that she was addicted to drugs, branded her as “irresponsible” and that “she only wants to get money,” said the sources consulted.

In turn, the prosecution added several testimonies that corroborated the complaint made by the young woman whose data is kept confidential to preserve her privacy. It should be remembered that the account is still valid let’s.break.the.silence on the social network Instagram to search for and listen to potential victims of the accused who have not yet dared to denounce him.

“The owner of the ideal bakery was denounced for sexual abuse by one of his former employees, and four testimonies from other workers who suffered the same thing are already added to the case. We created this account in order to collect the information that exists so far about the cause, in order to give it greater visibility and support the girls who were encouraged to tell what they experienced in their workplace. If you want to add your testimony, write us privately. They help us a lot by sharing!”, It is detailed in one of the posts of the account.

just as anticipated 0221.com.arthe arrest was made on February 14 by members of the Departmental Investigations Directorate (DDI) from La Plata, who carried out a search ordered by Guarantee Court 6 of the La Plata Judicial Department, in charge of Augustine Crispoafter an investigation led by the head of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 2 of La Plata, Lacki’s female.

The spokespersons indicated that the case began as a result of a complaint filed on August 22 of last year by a woman who reported having been abused by the owner of the “La Ideal” bakery, where she had gone to work.

The woman said that, among the tasks to be carried out, she had to clean the bathroom sector and that, in these circumstances and taking advantage of her defenselessness, the owner of the place touched her private parts.

The complainant narrated that this situation was repeated systematically, both in the bathroom sector and in the bakery-making area and, furthermore, said that the man forced her to accompany him to deliver orders, where he always tried to kiss her, touch her or perform oral sex on her.

As a result of this complaint, the sources indicated that testimonies from other employees and former employees emerged, who ratified the statements of the complainant, according to spokespersons in the case.

According to the sources, some of these people immediately left their jobs, while others for fear of losing their jobs endured the abuses.

The spokespersons indicated that, after the tasks carried out, they obtained a sufficient body of evidence for prosecutor Lacki to request a search and arrest warrant, which was authorized by the aforementioned intervening judge.

During the raid, the police seized an iPhone brand cell phone, a DVR with images from security cameras, and also detained the suspect, the sources said.

In turn, the investigators continue with the tasks aimed at finding new victims and the UFI 2 of La Plata requests that any other woman who has worked and suffered this type of harassment, report to the police or the prosecutor’s office.