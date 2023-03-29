Decree l’olimpo dell’olio Extravergine d’oliva d’Italia, ecco da dove vengono i vincitori!

Sono usciti i risultati del XXXI Ercole Olivario Prize, one of the most prestigious rassegne in Italy dedicated to alle eccellenze olearie italiane. ecco quali sono i vincitori.

The ceremony is held in Perugia, in the corner of the Palazzo dei Priori, in the heart of a Region that guards an oil production of highly appreciated quality. d’altronde The Italians are aware of the importance of an olive oil of high quality. The stesso olive tree is a very hot plant, and it is not a case that the olive branch is one of the most precious symbols of our country. Nell’araldica means saggezza (gli olivi possono vivere millenni!). Ma anche floridità, seeing that it is an evergreen plant. Not at all compare sullo stemma della Italian Republic. Inoltre, grows quasi ovunque longo la nostra penisola. Per questo i produttori di ben 16 regioni erano presenti por la cerimonia che ha decreed l’olimpo dell’olio Extravergine d’oliva d’Italia, ed ecco le due Regioni vincitrici.

The orgoglio of a territory

Gli assaggi sono compiuti da giurati di ogni Regione, per synthesise in this modo i gusti di tutto il territorio nazionale. For the category Extravergine Fruttato medio, il vincitore è Ispiritu Sardu dell’azienda Masoni Becciu di Valentina Deidda. A special product from a Region that custodisce treasures meravigliosi. It is not a case that the oldest Italian olive tree remains in vita if it was exactly here, it has pure an incredible story. Peraltro, the company of Villacidro in the Province of Cagliari has also brought home the mention of the women’s print. L’Ispiritu Sardu offered a vast gamma of sensations, from the herbe officinali to the carciofo. A medium intense piccantezza ma che solletica on the palate. A beautiful partnership for a Region that peraltro also won in the Dop/Igp Fruttato Leggero category with the San Giuliano Sardegna Dop of Alghero di Domenico Manca.

Decree l’olimpo dell’olio Extravergine d’oliva d’Italia, ed ecco le due Regioni vincitrici

Wax Great also attests to the proclamation of the other categories of Olio Extravergine, ovvero quello Fruttato Intenso. In this case the palm of migliore d’Italia goes to Lazio, reppresentato dall’azienda agraria Alfredo Cetrone with l’etichetta Olio Evo Centrone IN, from the Latin Province. Apprezzato dai giurati for an important structure and an elegant and persistent flavor. Ideale per tranci di tonno, ma anche a crudo si insalate di stagione oppure sulle carni rosse. Insomma, due prodotti di altissima qualità ed apprezzati dai migliori cuochi dei ristoranti stellati.

Other than the classification of the uncoroned and produttori, per noi consumatori l’occasione è useful per ragionare sul ruolo impagabile che l’olio d’oliva presenta nella nostra cucina. I have always studied and have also shown positive effects for our health, constituting a precious and irreplaceable ingredient of the Mediterranean diet. If we want to know the world’s eccellenze, we will be surprised to know that our products are maggiormentely recognized and there are some olives that come from the other Ocean, especially from Argentina. Incredible!