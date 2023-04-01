Defamation lawsuit against Fox ends up in jury

The multi-billion dollar defamation lawsuit brought by the voting machine company Dominion against the right-wing conservative US news broadcaster Fox News over allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election ends up before a jury.

Delaware Circuit Judge Eric Davis yesterday denied a motion by Fox News to dismiss the lawsuit. Dominion has proven “some points” in its defamation lawsuit, so a jury must now take up the case.

Hearing expected in April

Dominion is demanding $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News. The court’s decision is a setback for Fox News and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. The court hearing in what may be the most momentous defamation lawsuit in US history is now expected to begin in April.

Dominion sued Fox News in March 2021. The company accuses the broadcaster of having spread former US President Donald Trump’s false claim that Dominion voting machines were used to “fake” the 2020 presidential election – even though the broadcaster knew full well that the allegations were unfounded.

Fox News invokes protection of freedom of expression

Fox News claims it merely reported on Trump’s statements and did not endorse them. The broadcaster invokes the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects freedom of speech.

Judge Davis said evidence presented at a two-day hearing between the parties showed that it was “absolutely clear” that “none of the allegations made regarding Dominion about the 2020 election are true.”