Defense blames Alec Baldwin during Rust gunsmith trial

The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died after being hit by a bullet that came from the gun that Baldwin was handling during a rehearsal for filming in the state of New Mexico, in 2021.

The gunsmith in the film, Hannah Gutierrez, who is also known as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responds to the accusation of involuntary manslaughter, a charge that in that western American state carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin, protagonist and one of the producers of Rustwill also face his own trial for involuntary manslaughter in the same court in the town of Santa Fe.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty

The 65-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty and insists he did not pull the trigger. Baldwin also argues that as an actor he should be able to rely on the professionals and technical equipment that perform functions on the set.

But the Hollywood star was the center of defense arguments for Gutierrez, who was in charge of weapons at the studio, and the first person to go on trial for the tragedy.

“Mr. Baldwin, one of the main producers, star of the film, he really controlled the set. You are going to hear that he violated some of the most basic gun safety rules,” said the defense attorney. Jason Bowles. “He violated all of these. It was not Ms. Gutierrez-Reed. It was Mr. Baldwin.”

Hannah Gutierrez pleaded not guilty to the accusations against her.

The prosecution opened the case by characterizing the 26-year-old gunsmith as consistently unprofessional and sloppy.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis alleged that Gutierrez did not properly check Baldwin’s gun, that he frequently rushed or bypassed safety procedures, and that he routinely left guns and ammunition unattended on the set.

A crime scene technician said they found live bullets loose along with fake ones on top of a prop cart and in holsters used by the actors, including Baldwin.

“The evidence will show that the defendant treated safety protocols as if they were optional, rather than considering that other people’s lives depended on her doing her job correctly,” Lewis said.

“Are you okay?”

When presenting two police officers as first witnesses, prosecutors showed images taken from their body cameras of the last minutes of Hutchins’ life, where he is seen on the floor of the chapel that was part of the set, barely moving, while being treated by paramedics.

At her side, director Joel Souza, who survived after being slightly hit by the same shot, is heard complaining of pain while Hutchins, silently, is transferred to an ambulance.

A second video shows Gutierrez panicking and repeating “Oh my God,” “I’m sorry,” and “Are you okay?” as he hands the gun to police before being asked to wait in a patrol car, where she begins to hyperventilate.

Gutierrez arrived in court Thursday in a dark gray suit. His hair, once purple and green, now looks dark brown.

He watched the video without breaking down and in silence.

One of the main questions surrounding Hutchins’ death is how a real bullet got into Baldwin’s gun.

Prosecutors showed a photo of Gutierrez that they say shows a bullet inside a cartridge, in his hand, more than a week before the incident.

But the defense disputed the evidence and argued that it was not possible to distinguish between a real bullet and a prop just from photos.

Scapegoat

The trial is the latest attempt to hold someone responsible for the tragedy that shocked Hollywood.

Bowles, representing the defense, said there were flaws in the evidence collected by police and that the film’s producers wanted to make Gutierrez a scapegoat.

He said Gutierrez was in charge of two jobs: in addition to gunsmithing, he took over as a prop assistant.

That she had been assigned to tasks like rolling cigarettes for cowboys instead of being allowed to work on gun safety, the lawyer told jurors.

“The evidence would show that having a part-time gunsmith in a movie with so many weapons was a terrible idea, but that’s what they did,” Bowles said.

“The main thing here was ‘hurry up, do this, so we will get the money’. And all that is in the production. And Mr. Baldwin is one of the main producers,” added the lawyer.

Gutierrez’s trial should take two weeks, while Baldwin may be called to court in the coming months.

FUENTE: AFP