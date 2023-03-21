Deficiencies in the game added to the lack of attitude resulted in a lethal mix that you should review

After having shown a poor version, Estudiantes have before them the opportunity to take the measures that their coach deems appropriate.

The fact of having reached a very low point in his performance gives Eduardo Domínguez total freedom to change and tweak. The DT, who last Sunday was slow to do the first variations and failed in others, also takes a percentage of responsibility for the heavy defeat.

Now, facing his third test as a red-and-white driver, he will have the right and also the obligation to look for quick-impact solutions.

Estudiantes did not play like in other classics; in addition to associated play, defensive efficiency and attacking precision, he lacked a winning attitude.

Once the tie was consummated by Alan Lescano’s impeccable header, he offered the image of walking the field fervently hoping that the final whistle would arrive as soon as possible.

The main reproach of his fans pointed to the character that he lacked. Today’s football increasingly forgives technical deficiencies, wasted goal-scoring situations and even gross mistakes, but it does not overlook the absence of extreme sacrifice.

Except for Mariano Andújar, who by far was his best-performing player, and some successful interventions by Pablo Piatti, the individual performances led him, as a prepo, to be devoid of any satisfaction.

It was clear that Gymnastics would try to impose the energy of its youth; that he was going to run a lot and that he would not allow the intensity to drop.

When they marked the tie, he seemed very interested in the final whistle coming as soon as possible

Estudiantes, for their part, completely missed the benefit of having taken the lead at the dawn of the fight. He missed the opportunity to manage the holding and thus increase his rival’s nerves.

He did not run or play. He floated in the field. He observed and allowed the recovery of those who were far from being clouded by the circumstance of losing to their fans.

Finding the reason for this unhealthy apathy will be the task of the coaching staff who are just getting to know the ins and outs of City Bell Country.

Domínguez arrived and immediately leaned on the most experienced. He won without having anything left over against Huracán’s substitutes, and lost the most anticipated game missing essential issues. Now it’s your turn to roll up your sleeves and make decisions. The reality of the team is urgently asking for them.

THE CONFORMATION OF THE SQUAD IS PASSING BILLS

The sports policy of having repatriated many players who in another time gave him satisfaction, required an exhaustive reality testing of the performance of each one. Made? Or were they simply closing contracts that were going to impress well in the eyes of their people?

With this squad they will have to improve in the Professional League, advance in the Argentine Cup and also face the South American Cup. The forecast indicates that he will end up testing with some names that do not appear in the first line today.

Was Abel Balbo so wrong in not giving José Sosa the title? Is Corcho Rodríguez the best libero for this moment? Will he maintain the physiognomy of the attack with only one pure striker?

After the friendly holidays of the Argentine National Team are over, the Estudiantes members will expect to see a convincing change of attitude before Newell’s, first, and a substantial improvement in the overall functioning afterwards.

It will be the ninth date of a tournament where he has not yet played any game that was directly related to his ambitions for leadership.

The initial stretch has been disappointing and concern entered the scene. You are challenged to improve fast.