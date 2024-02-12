Delayne Milan se corona Miss Carnaval Miami 2024

MIAMI. – With the election of the young Delayne Milan as Miss Carnaval Miami 2024 this February 10 at the Manuel Artime theater, the Kiwanis Foundation of Little Havana undertakes a new annual route of celebration of Hispanic roots in South Florida, while putting face to their philanthropic actions in order to positively impact the lives of adolescents and their families.

After several rounds of competition between 18 candidates from various national origins, which included catwalks and key questions to understand the community and human projection of each candidate, Milan obtained the crown and is now getting ready to represent the Kiwanis in a series of events throughout the country. throughout 2024.

Upon receiving the title, the winner made her joy known, as well as expressed that she felt a great responsibility from that moment on with the community, the sponsors and above all with the children who are beneficiaries of the Foundation. She told DIARIO LAS AMERICAS that she, having suffered from dyslexia, is very sensitive to the search for tools to train and empower adolescents and young people.

Previously, the President of Kiwanis, Pablo Lau, announced during the gala that lasted several hours: Today we will witness the coronation of the new Miss Miami Carnival. We must not forget the essences of this holiday, which, he said, are in the community and in charitable acts.

This Miss Carnaval Miami 2024 election ceremony begins the tour of ‘the largest Latin party in the US’, which includes art, music and food fairs from March 2 and 3 in Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, as well as the Festival Calle Ocho music, starting March 10; charity galas, domino tournaments (for adults) and soccer tournaments (for children).

On the other hand, the Miami Carnival, a celebration of the cultural richness of South Florida that year after year brings together crowds around music, gastronomy and traditions, elected as Kings, for the 2024 edition, the members by Gente de Zona, Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom.

As described on its website, Carnaval Miami 2024 showcases the best of art, music, fashion, food and sports through a series of captivating events that attract an average of one million attendees each year.

Carnaval Miami is powered by volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and benefits the youth development programs of the Kiwanis Foundation of Little Havana. It represents a $40 million economic impact for local artists, vendors and small businesses throughout the Greater Miami area.