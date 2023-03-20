Delphine Jubillar case

Can Jubillar be released? – 09/06

Following the disappearance of his wife on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, Cédric Jubillar was imprisoned on June 18, 2021, after being indicted for aggravated murder. Since then, he has continued to proclaim his innocence. The one-year term of deposit is coming to an end soon. Can he be freed? – With: Maître Emmanuelle Franck, lawyer for Cédric Jubillar with Alexandre Martin and Jean-Baptiste Alary. Dominique Rizet, BFMTV police-justice consultant. And Maître Philippe Pressecq, lawyer for the relatives of Delphine Jubillar. – Focus Première, from Thursday June 9, 2022, on BFMTV. Focus première is the place for debate and deepening of “Première Edition”: every day live, guests and experts answer the question of the day on the set of Christophe Delay and Adeline François. BFMTV, the 1st continuous news channel in France, offers you all the news in real time with 18 hours of live broadcasting per day and live broadcasts everywhere in the world where the news requires it. BFMTV is also debates and major news reports. Find BFMTV on channel 15 of TNT and on BFMTV.com.