Demand for maquila technicians is growing

Chihuahua.– The export manufacturing industry installed in the city requires around 400 specialized technicians to meet the needs of companies that carry out more technologically advanced processes, said the president of Index, Román Rivas Hong, yesterday.

The representative of the export manufacturing industry said that Chihuahua is no longer the city that used labor as it was before, when the first companies installed were oriented to the classification of coupons, but that the level of technology in the plants has risen Therefore, personnel with technical skills are required.

He indicated that in addition to having an approach with all the institutions from which people with technical careers graduate to meet the demand for technicians, job fairs are held that make it easy to have several companies in one place and allow people seeking employment Compare the salaries and benefits they offer.

He explained that in the first Employment Fair of the Manufacturing Industry 2023 that was held the previous week, 1,500 vacancies were offered, around 50 percent for activities such as operators and 400 spaces to carry out activities of technicians.

Rivas Hong explained that Index actively participates in the councils of public and private academic institutions such as Conalep, UTCH, Tecnológico de Chihuahua I and II, the Polytechnic University and La Salle University, to align study programs with the demand of the industry.

The export manufacturing industry in the state capital created a total of 8,710 jobs in 2022 and started the year with 3,428 more jobs that include more technologically advanced processes.

The sector closed 2022 with 81,265 jobs in the state capital, which in January of this year rose to 84,693, which represents an increase of practically 10,000 jobs compared to the 74,158 reported in the first month. of 2022.