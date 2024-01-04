Demands in the music industry remain very unequal

MADRID.- The singer Beln Aguilera assures that the demands in the music industry between men and women continue to be very unequal and suggests that the women who have reached the top have done so by being perfect.

“Now there is a much richer scene of women, but the demands between men and women are still very unequal. At the level of product, beauty of a person, vocal quality or physical demands we are another world (women and men ),” he laments in an interview with Europa Press, on the occasion of the Vibra Mahou Tourof which Beln Aguilera is the protagonist in 2024 with five concerts.

The artist, after being asked about a structural change in the industry, proposes that this will be seen when the women who reach the top are not perfect. “Women have reached the top by being absolutely perfect, but let’s see when a woman who is not absolutely perfect can have the same numbers as those who are,” she reflects.

The lead singer Vibra Mahou Tour

Beln Aguilera is the protagonist of the Vibra Mahou Tour, which will begin on March 8 in Valladolid (Spain) and end in April in Seville. The singer, who stars in the first of three tours of the Mahou musical platform with her album Metanoiastates that it is a great opportunity to continue showing the public his latest independent project.

“It’s the best way to close my project. Being the protagonist of the Mahou tour It is a great emotion because it allows me to take music to many places in Spain and for an artist to be able to tour with their music is the best thing there is,” he says.

In this sense, the performer confesses that she is in her best professional moment, especially after hanging the sign of no tickets for four concerts in Madrid and Barcelona at the end of 2023. “I experienced it as a real madness. I had to do a double because There were a lot of people who hadn’t found out because the tickets flew,” she recalls excitedly.

In this regard, he believes that one of the keys to his success is the good treatment he provides to the public. “The relationship I have with the public is very beautiful. I think I take great care of people and in the end I make lyrics that help me and to understand myself and also the public. There are people who feel less alone, supported or understood.” for my lyrics and that helps us have a connection that is very beautiful,” he reaffirms.

