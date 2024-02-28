Democratic Congressman Calls for Resignation of Florida Surgeon General Over Response to Measles Outbreak

Democratic U.S. Rep. Wasserman Schultz said Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is politicizing public health and peddling risky rhetoric about freedom of choice that fuels vaccine hesitancy and downplays the need for vaccination for public and personal health. .

The congresswoman considers that her decision not to declare a public emergency and leave parents the entire burden of deciding whether to send their children to school is tremendously irresponsible.

However, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) maintained that it was investigating the infections reported at Manatee Bay Elementary School, at 19200 Manatee Isles Drive, in Weston, Florida.

The letter

This is the letter that Ladapo addressed to parents on February 20 where he explains in great detail how to deal with the outbreak.

“There is a cluster of measles cases identified at Manatee Bay Elementary School,” the letter begins.

“The Florida Department of Health (DOH) continually works with all partners, including the Broward County Public School District and local hospitals, to identify close contacts.”

Next, he explains how the disease can be transmitted: “measles can be transmitted four days before symptoms begin to be noticed. When measles is detected in a school, it is typically recommended that people with no history of infection or prior vaccination stay home for up to 21 days. “This is the period of time that the virus may be being transmitted.”

Talk about the importance of being vaccinated: “people with a history of infection or previous vaccination who have received the full series of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines They are 98% protected and are unlikely to contract measles.”

Explain the implication of not being vaccinated: “Up to 90% of people without immunity will get measles if exposed.”. Due to the high probability of infection, it is typically recommended that children stay home until the end of the infectious period, which is currently March 7, 2024. As epidemiological research continues, this date could change.”

Explains why to date, the DOH does not require families whose children are healthy to keep them at home: “due to the high rate of immunity in the community, as well as the burden on families and the cost in education of the children.” healthy children who miss school, the DOH is leaving it up to parents or guardians to make the decision about school attendance. “This recommendation may change as epidemiological investigations continue.”

“The Broward County School District is prepared to provide continued learning to all children at Manatee Bay Elementary School whose parents/guardians choose to keep them home.”

In the letter he explains what to do if someone in the house contracts the disease: ““If someone in your household gets measles, everyone in the household should consider themselves exposed and monitor for symptoms.”

Describes the common symptoms of measles: “because your child may have already been exposed, you should monitor him for signs and symptoms of the disease, including a rash that often develops on the face and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.”

“Other symptoms include a high fever, which can reach 105°F, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.”

Warn that “All children who present symptoms of illness should not attend school until such symptoms have completely disappeared, without medication.””.

Clarifies what to do if a parent notices any of the symptoms of the disease in their child or a family member: If you suspect or notice any of the above symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for instructions on how to seek care safely before visiting a clinic or hospital.

“The idea is to prevent additional exposure among other patients. Do not abruptly visit your healthcare provider or DOH-Broward without contacting them in advance – by phone. To support parents/guardians in making informed decisions, a frequently asked questions document is attached to this letter.”

In that document, it explains how the disease is spread, the consequences, who are the most vulnerable people – children under 12 months, pregnant women and immunocompromised people with underlying health problems.

To date, 10 cases of measles have been confirmed in Florida.

Explains why to date, the DOH does not require families whose children are healthy to keep them at home: “Due to the high rate of immunity in the community, as well as the burden on families and the cost in education of the healthy children who miss school, the DOH is leaving it up to parents or guardians to make the decision about school attendance. “This recommendation may change as epidemiological investigations continue.”

“The Broward County School District is prepared to provide continued learning to all children at Manatee Bay Elementary School whose parents/guardians choose to keep them home.”

In the letter he explains what to do if someone in the house contracts the disease, “if someone in your home contracts measles, all members of the household should consider themselves exposed and monitor for symptoms.”

Describes common symptoms of measles, “because your child may have already been exposed, you should monitor him or her for signs and symptoms of the disease, including a rash that often develops on the face and neck before spread to the rest of the body.”

“Other symptoms include a high fever, which can reach 105°F, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.”

It warns that “all children who present symptoms of illness should not attend school until these symptoms have completely disappeared, without medication.”

Clarifies what to do if a parent notices any of the symptoms of the disease in their children or a family member, if you suspect or notice any of the above symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for instructions on how to seek care safely before visiting a clinic or hospital.

“The idea is to prevent additional exposure among other patients. Do not abruptly visit your healthcare provider or DOH-Broward without contacting them in advance – by phone. To support parents/guardians in making informed decisions, a frequently asked questions document is attached to this letter.”

This document explains how the disease is spread, the consequences, who is the most vulnerable – children under 12 months old, pregnant women, and immunocompromised children and adults with underlying health problems.

To date, there are 10 confirmed cases of measles in Florida.

@menendezpryce

(email protected)