Democrats try to save money for war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Forcing a showdown with Republicans, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will try in the coming hours to save war funds from a failed deal that included money for the border by moving forward with a trial vote. that would send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine, Israel and other allies.

With the border agreement failing, Schumer plans to force Republicans into two arduous procedural votes. First, about the long-negotiated $118 billion border policing package that failed when Republicans rejected it; then, on a modified package that eliminates the part about the border. If either of the two is approved, it will be several days before the final vote.

Republicans refuse to approve more funds for Ukraine, first they want an accounting of the funds awarded, strategies that would guarantee victory, and security on the southern border of the United States.

Schumer said that “history will cast a permanent and shameful shadow” on those who try to block the war funding proposal.

“Will the Senate stand up to brutal thugs like Vladimir Putin and reassure our friends abroad that the United States will never abandon them when they need it?” Schumer asked at the start of the session.

The Democrats’ strategy is that if the millionaire funds are not approved, they would be supporting Putin. In those same terms referred to a day earlier, President Joe Biden said that “time is of the essence” for Ukraine. “We cannot leave now. That is (Vladimir) Putin’s bet,” he said. “Supporting this bill is confronting Putin. Opposing this bill plays into his hands,” according to the president.

The $60 billion in aid to Ukraine has been stalled in Congress for months due to growing opposition from conservatives who consider it a waste and demand an exit from the war.

“We still must secure America’s borders before we send another penny overseas,” Republican Senator Mike Lee wrote in X.

The impasse means the United States has halted arms shipments to kyiv at a crucial moment in the nearly two-year conflict, while Putin’s forces relentlessly attack them.

The Ukrainian cause still has the support of many Republican senators, including its leader Mitch McConnell, but the problem is how to prepare a package capable of overcoming the obstacle of the Lower House, controlled by the Republicans.

The funding package for the border and for allies – initially proposed by Republicans – sought to overcome the obstacle in the House. But some Republican senators rejected it for not adjusting to reality and leaving loopholes that would continue undocumented immigration.

War funds include $14 billion for Israel. It would invest in domestic defense manufacturing, send funds to allies in Asia and $10 billion for humanitarian campaigns in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and elsewhere.

Source: With information from AP and Editorial