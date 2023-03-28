Demon Slayer, the colossal statue of Tanjiro high 61 cm | Pop culture

Per tutti i fan di demon slayer, Infinity Studio He has opened the shop for the colossal statue dedicated to Tanjiro Kamado.

Demon Slayer, the targata statue Infinity Studio di Tanjiro

The statue of Tanjiro from Infinity Studio depicts the main character of the anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” in a dynamic and detailed pose. The poggia statue has a rock-shaped base, creating a realistic effect. Tanjiro wears his demon cacciatore uniform with the Nichirin sword while performing the tenth kata of the Respirazione dell’Acqua: Tutto Scorre (Water Breathing: Constant Flux), which sees it scagliare a fendente a mezz’aria while a drago format d’acqua avvolge it. The sculpture is made with a meticulous attention to detail, like Tanjiro’s capelli, the pieghe of his abbigliamento and the veneer of the rock on the base. The coloring of the statue is vibrant and accurate in line with the series, with shades of blue and green for Tanjiro’s armor and shades of brown for the rocky base. In the complex, the statue of Tanjiro from Infinity Studio is an impressive and detailed art opera that perfectly captures the essence of the character. Inoltre per rendere ancora di più spettacolare il tutto, il Drago d’acqua è ulteriormente impreziosito dalla presenza di leds that will illuminate the semi-transparent base.

Another photo is released an official video that may see here below:

The dimensions, and materials used and the information for the realization of the statue

The statue of Tanjiro Kamado is made in 1/4 scale: 61.2 cm high, 56 cm wide with a depth of 62.7 cm and made in resin. The static includes two tipi di katane nichirin, one intera and one spezzata, with two different placche that can be messed up in front of the base, one reporting the name of the character while the other name of the Demon Slayer series.

The statue of Tanjiro Kamado Water Breathing: Constant Flux is a product in super limited edition, infatti saranno only made 499 copy in tutto il mondo, attumente con l’uscita fissata per il first quarter of 2024 at 6,580 Chinese Yuan (885 Euro circa).

