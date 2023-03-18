Demon Slayer: This is what anime characters look like in real life according to an AI

demon slayer it has countless memorable characters in its history. Many of us fell in love with Mitsuri Kanroji in the third anime season Blacksmith Life Arc and today you can do it in its realistic version thanks to a artificial intelligence.

That’s how it is! The Truth News found out what they look like Koyoharu Gotouge characters in real life and it was all thanks to the power of an AI. The final results wowed online and you can check it out for yourself below:

Demon Slayer characters in real life

Mitsuri Kanroji in real life, according to artificial intelligence.



Mitsuri Kanroji, Pillar of Love: One of the female Hashira, as powerful as this implies. In real life, she sports an extremely adorable look that will make you fall even more in love with her.

Rengoku from Kimetsu no Yaiba in real life.



Kyojuro Rengoku, Pillar of Flame: Hashira who starred in demon slayer season 2, also known for adapting the Infinity Train Arc. The lifelike version of her does justice to her deep-eyed, alluring look.

Tokito “Hashira of the Mist” according to an artificial intelligence.



Muichiro Tokito, Pillar of the Mists: Hashira that we will see more in the third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba. The Mist Hashira’s serious look is due to a mysterious illness, something the AI ​​managed to highlight with its realistic design.

This is what the Water Pillar “Giyu Tomioka” looks like in real life.



Giyuu Tomioka, Pillar of Water: The Pillar who recruited Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko at the beginning of the anime. His serious look characterizes him, but future seasons of Kimetsu no Yaiba will show you his powerful total concentration technique.

The protagonist of Demon Slayer in real life.



kamado tanjiro: It is the protagonist of Demon Slayer that you should never lose sight of. Maybe the scar on his forehead makes him look similar to the anime version of him, but we feel something is missing.

Inosuke without mask anime version and real life.



Inosuke Hashibira: A great friend of Tanjiro who can never say his name correctly. This realistic version of inosuke without mask It should not deceive you, because the young demon hunter has an impulsive character, camouflaged with a feminine face, always under a wild boar mask.

AI gives us an attractive version of Zenitsu in real life.



Zenitsu Agatsuma: The young man in love with Nezuko Kamado who surprises us with his powerful Breath of Lightning. This version created by artificial intelligence shows us an attractive young man with Asian features.

Nezuko almost doesn’t look alike in her realistic version.



Nezuko Kamado: Tanjiro’s sister who was turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. Perhaps this is the least successful design for the AI, because the bamboo that she wears in her mouth and her eyes are somewhat out of place.

Shinobu Kocho in real life.



Shinobu Kocho, Pillar of Insect: Kanae Kocho’s younger sister who made us fall in love with her beauty and elegance from the first minute. This realistic version of Shinobu does justice to one of the Kimetsu no Yaiba characters most loved. What do you think?

When is Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 coming out on Crunchyroll?







The third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer To the Swordsmith Village will hit Crunchyroll on April 9, 2023 and apparently it will have a total of 11 chapters. Its first episode hit theaters in Mexico on March 9 and introduced us to all the Upper Moons (Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, Hantengu, Akaza, Douma and Kokushibo).

