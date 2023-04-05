Demonstration of April 6: 11,500 police and gendarmes deployed in France, including 4,200 in Paris

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 11,500 police forces will be mobilized on the territory, while around 340 actions are planned for this eleventh day of mobilization at the call of the inter-union.

For the new day of demonstrations scheduled for Thursday throughout France, 11,500 police and gendarmes will be deployed across the country, learned BFMTV from the Ministry of the Interior. In Paris, they will be 4200 in total.

Figures somewhat lower than those of March 28 since 13,000 police forces were mobilized that day on the territory, including 5,500 in the capital. According to a note from territorial intelligence that BFMTV was able to consult, 340 actions are planned and up to 800,000 demonstrators are expected.

Demonstrations which arrive in a tense context around the “management of the maintenance of order”, in particular on the sidelines of the mobilization against the pension reform. Gérald Darmanin is also heard at the National Assembly this Wednesday on the subject.

“Failure” of the meeting with Elisabeth Borne

This Thursday will mark the eleventh day of mobilization against the pension reform at the call of the inter-union. The latter, however, met the Prime Minister this Wednesday morning. A meeting which lasted less than an hour and which ended, according to the union leaders, in a “failure”, while Elisabeth Borne refused to withdraw her text.

Consequently, the eight unions received at Matignon called on the French to join the mobilization this Saturday, like the new general secretary of the CGT, Sophie Binet, who believes that with this “end of inadmissibility” , the Prime Minister “chose to send us back to the streets”.