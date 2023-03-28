Demonstrations against the pension reform: an “unprecedented” police device

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced an “unprecedented security system made up of 13,000 police and gendarmes” to avoid any overflow during the new day of mobilization against pension reform, Tuesday March 28.

On the eve of the tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform, which promises to be under high tension this Tuesday, March 28, Gérald Darmanin announced a major deployment of the police to avoid any overflow in the processions. “I have decided to deploy an unprecedented security system made up of 13,000 police and gendarmes, including 5,500 in Paris”said the Minister of the Interior on Monday.

The fear of traders

The government wants to anticipate significant risks of disturbances to public order, in particular following the violent clashes which took place last weekend in Sainte-Soline, in Deux-Sèvres, around the disputed project of “mega- basin”. The executive fears that radical individuals present in these clashes will infiltrate the processions of the major French cities. Traders also fear new overflows.