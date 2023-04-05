Dengue, Zika, chikungunya: towards an “increase in cases” in France

Mosquitoes Temples of the Egyptians et Aedes albopictus are involved in the transmission of these viruses, explains the Covars.

It is to be expected, in the years to come, an increase in cases of dengue, Zika and chikungunya, diseases transmitted by “vector” mosquitoes now widely established on the national territory, warns the Health Risk Watch and Anticipation Committee (Covars).

In a 60-page opinion published on Wednesday on “the health risks of dengue fever and other arboviruses” (viruses transmitted in particular by mosquitoes), the former scientific council recalls that the French tropical territories are confronted with them on a recurring basis.

But in recent years, the metropolis has also recorded a growing number of autochthonous cases (that is to say not from contamination outside the territory) and outbreaks of these viruses.

“Soon all of France will be affected by the tiger mosquito”

In question, mosquitoes Temples of the Egyptians et Aedes albopictus (commonly known as the tiger mosquito). Since 2010, the number of metropolitan departments colonized by the tiger mosquito has multiplied by 10. And last summer, the metropolis experienced 65 cases of autochthonous dengue fever, recalls Covars.

In mainland France, no serious form of the disease has been observed to date, unlike overseas territories where populations are repeatedly exposed.

“The increase in cases is inevitable due to the increase in travel and climate change”, noted Didier Fontenille, entomologist, one of the authors of the report, during a press briefing. “Soon all of France will be affected by the tiger mosquito. As for Temples of the Egyptiansit’s resistant to insecticides, that’s two very bad news,” he added.

According to Covars, these viral diseases “could become public health problems in mainland France”.

“We must take the risk seriously”

The forthcoming organization of major international sporting events in mainland France (in particular the 2024 Olympics), which generate significant migration of populations from all over the world, “reinforces the risk of occurrence of outbreaks of dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya”, adds -he.

“We were already overwhelmed with 65 cases. If next year there are 300, we will not be able to cope, we will have to adapt”, warned Didier Fontenille.

If France has a system of surveillance, detection, management of these diseases considered “efficient”, it remains “improvable”, in particular in mainland France, estimates the Covars. Lack in particular a “national coordination” to be informed of the situation of other regions.