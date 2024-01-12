Denmark prepares for the proclamation of King Frederick

COPENHAGEN.- He prince Federico, 55 years old, will be converted this Sunday into rey of Denmark following the abdication of his mother Margarita, an event that is expected to bring together crowds in the streets of Copenhagen .

The future monarch is extremely popular throughout the country and 82% of the population believes that he will perform his role well.

“People really love him!”, the royal correspondent of DR public television, Cecilie Nielsen, explains to AFP.

“He likes sports, he is friendly and the Danes do not give much importance to what can be written about him in the foreign media,” he summarizes, referring to the rumors of the prince’s infidelity with a Mexican celebrity, spread by the Spanish press. and British and denied by the interested party.

Frederick X – king of Denmark In this file photo, Prince Christina of Denmark stands between his parents, Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary, at Fredensborg Castle Church in Fredensborg, Denmark, May 15, 2021. AFP/Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

The announcement of Margaret II’s abdication in her end-of-year speech surprised the country, because the 83-year-old queen had said she would remain on the throne until her death.

For historian Bo Lidegaard, the abdication is proof of modernity. “She knows he is physically weak. Her son is prepared and in a better position than her to take charge,” he judges.

The event is practically unprecedented. “There was only one abdication in Denmark, 900 years ago,” details Nielsen.

The Danes quickly accepted the sovereign’s decision.

Polls show that more than 80% support the decision of Margaret II, who will retain her title as queen and will always be able to represent the royal house in official ceremonies.

Proclamacin

Since the announcement, all hotels are full and it is almost impossible to find a train or domestic flight to get to Copenhagen this weekend.

The police expect a flood of people in the capital of the Scandinavian kingdom of 5.9 million inhabitants. “Many people are expected to participate,” predicts Peter Dahl, a Copenhagen police official, specifying that reinforcements will come from all over the country.

At 1400 GMT on Sunday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will proclaim the accession of Frederick the city center.

Moments before, Margaret II will have officially renounced the throne by signing the act of abdication, exactly 52 years after ascending to the throne after the death of her father, Frederick IX.

As in 1972, no foreign dignitaries are invited to the ceremony, and the sovereign, who does not wear a crown, does not literally ascend a throne.

Frederick IX, with whom his grandson is often compared, “was extremely important to the queen, so this day is very symbolic,” explains Nielsen, who assures that Queen Margaret planned her departure perfectly.

Frederick X keeps this tradition alive and his wife regularly wears the jewels of Queen Ingrid, his grandmother by wedding ring.

“I think he will be, like his mother, very unifying because he is, like the rest of the royal family, above the dissensions of society,” Lidegaard insists.

“Paradoxically, they are not citizens, they are outside the political debate, but they are the mirror of Denmark,” he adds.

In Denmark, the role of the monarch, head of state, is above all representative and protocolary. However, he signs the laws and formally presides over the formation of the government with which he meets periodically.

