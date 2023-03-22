Depression is different between men and women. And the proof is in our DNA

Depression is complex, individual and most often linked to a set of other stimuli and comorbidities. In 2021, a look at 1.2 million people found 178 gene variants linked to depression and confirmed that our DNA plays a key role in mental illness.

Now, researchers from McGill University, in Canada, have developed models of diagnosis and treatment taking into account the individual’s gender, after having found Distinct genetic links to depression between the male and female genomes, reported the New Atlas.

In this new study, published in Molecular Psychologythe team analyzed more than 270,000 individuals, whose data were taken from the UK Biobank, and found that gender prediction methods were much more accurate in assessing depression risk than in the joint analysis.

The researchers found 11 areas of DNA linked to depression in female genomes and just one in male genomes, also finding that the disease is associated with metabolic diseases in females.

The study also revealed that both men and women shared problems with the BMAL1 protein, a regulator of circadian rhythms. Insomnia was a significant symptom that both genders shared when it came to depression.

“This is the first study to describe gender-specific genetic variants associated with depression, an illness that is highly prevalent in both men and women,” said Patricia Pelufo Silveira, lead author and associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University.

“These findings are important for guide the development of therapies that will benefit both men and women, while taking account of their differences,” he added.

Among its complexities is that depression varies so much in terms of severity, symptoms and patterns of episodes, yet an estimated 280 million people worldwide suffer from the condition. It is also one of those responsible for 700,000 suicides a year.

“In the clinic, the presentation of depression is very different for men and women, as well as their response to treatment, but at this moment we still have very little understanding of why this happens”, said Patricia Pelufo Silveira.

The researchers hope that this discovery will lead to the development of therapeutic options that focus on gender-specific genes, and also encourage more scientists investigating genomic clues in different populations.