Deputies analyze routes to select INE directors

Parliamentary leaders of the Chamber of Deputies outline the inauguration as the route to follow for the selection of the four new councilors of the National Electoral Institute (INE), who must be submitted to the Plenary for consideration no later than March 30, otherwise, they will be elected through a tombola on March 31.

This Tuesday, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of San Lázaro, which integrates the coordinators of the seven benches of San Lázaro, met to propose the route to select the four candidates for councilors and president of the INE.

It was thus that they agreed that this Wednesday, March 29, they will receive the opinions of the legal areas of the legislative body and of the parliamentary groups, to later meet again and reach a final agreement.

“The first agreement was the interpretation on the process of the last scenario that can be presented, which is the insaculation; It is a theory that we have been supporting as a democratic practice, because it is established in the 2014 reform”, the president of Jucopo, Ignacio Mier Velazco (Morena), said in a conference.

Likewise, he indicated that after the opinions, they will promote, as established by the Constitution, a dialogue with the parliamentary groups about “whether they really want to comply with what the Constitution establishes to promote an agreement, that is not a reason for quotas and friends ”, he mentioned.

“A thousand times better the insaculation than a procedure that violates the dignity of the legislators and the Plenary when reaching a quota agreement, that’s right,” said Mier.

The parliamentary coordinator insisted that, if the election is chosen, it must be in the Legislative Branch and not in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

And it is that the election process establishes that if the Chamber of Deputies does not achieve an insaculation, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) must do so no later than April 3 in order for them to take a protest on April 4 the new members of the INE General Council.

PRI and PAN will vote against proposals

The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, accused that Morena has “his hands stuck” in the selection process of the new directors of the INETherefore, he said that his party will vote against the proposals presented for the occupation of these positions.

“We will vote against the proposals presented for the presidency and councils of @INEMexico, because we cannot allow Morena to have her hands involved in this important process.

“Our party will defend in Congress what it previously defended in the streets together with civil society. We cannot endorse rigged processes that put at risk the democracy that has taken so many years to build. The autonomy and impartiality of the electoral body cannot and should not be in doubt,” the PRI member wrote through social networks.

Let there be no doubt, the @PRI_National it will always be on Mexico’s side, firmly without haggling or hesitating. We will vote AGAINST the proposals presented for the Presidency and Councils of the @INEMexicoBecause we cannot allow Morena to have her hands in it… – Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc)

March 28, 2023





While Jorge Romero Herrera, coordinator of the BREAD in San Lázaro, he reiterated that his party will also vote against the applicants, since he stressed that the appointment of INE directors It should not be through agreements in the dark with friends and quotas, but rather that the best profiles arrive, impartial and prepared to fill the positions.

“We are concerned that the ruling party wants to impose candidates with a profile similar to their own party. We will vote against these options,” she said.

The coordinator of the Parliamentary Group of Movimiento Ciuadano (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynez, maintained that his parliamentary group is going to put at the center the possibility of building agreements so that the electoral body, which is going to organize the presidential election of 2024, which is very complex, is a body that “at least have the benefit of the doubt of all the political parties of this country”.

“We prefer not to make disqualifications a priori. If the political strategy of other parliamentary groups is to set positions, tense or polarize the discussion, ours is consistent with our political strategy in all aspects, it is to stop polarizing the country and build a serious alternative committed to democracy and its elements.” , he stressed.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel Miranda (PAN), declared that the process of electing the four directors and the presidency of the INE must have full transparency and order, so that the votes count and are counted correctly.

At a press conference, he reiterated that in this procedure there should be “neither quotas nor raffles”, but he specified that the Chamber of Deputies is ready to comply with the law.

I maintain, the next General Council of the @INEMexicomust comply with the suitability characteristic:

✅impartial

✅autonomous in their decisions

✅with technical capacity

✅ no links to parties or people who can bias their opinions. neither more nor https://t.co/FFAKrI9t5I… pic.twitter.com/4PIb3WKe7q – ����Santiago Creel (@SantiagoCreelM)

March 29, 2023





Creel Miranda said that he would wait until there is a negotiation process to seek consensus in each of the quintets and he said that one of the most relevant aspects is the suitability of the aspiring INE directors.

kg