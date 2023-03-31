Deputies demonstrated before the seizure of land in Helvecia and asked the Government and Justice for “speed”

The Santa Fe Chamber of Deputies approved a statement expressing its concern over a land takeover that took place this week in the town of Helvecia, Garay department, based on a project submitted by deputy Ximena Sola of Juntos por el Cambio. “Although it was finally resolved after almost four days of tension, we cannot let it pass since we must be staunch defenders of private property and, at the same time, be able to bring housing solutions to vulnerable families without the need for anyone to play with his anguish,” he said.

Deputy Sola, who was accompanied in the initiative by her peers Walter Ghione, Betina Florito, Fabián Bastía and Marcelo González, described that “this week communal lands have been occupied illegally, precisely in the La Granja neighborhood of Helvecia.” And he expanded: “This constitutes a crime, but it also sets a dangerous precedent not only in Helvecia and the region, but throughout the province, so in the face of this type of case we ask the Government of Santa Fe and the MPA for speed to dismantle this type of actions as soon as they happen or even before”.

“We have the duty to protect private property, where although it is municipal land, its use is not intended for subdivision of homes, and the next step is to begin to occupy other land, but the rapid action of the community president Victoria Weiss Ackerley and her efforts before the Government of Santa Fe, the Ministry of Security and the MPA, managed to withdraw the families,” said the PRO legislator.

“The existing housing deficit throughout our province is publicly known, with more than 700 recently registered in the provincial registry, with 1,000 being the number of homes needed in the district, but that does not justify relapse into an illegal act that is detrimental to the entire community,” Sola said. And he concluded: “In addition to the sudden movement and coordination of the people who have committed the crime of usurpation, with the endorsement of political sectors (in this case a “social movement” linked to the Minister of Social Development of the Nation) who, when faced with a need, seek to obtain revenue”.