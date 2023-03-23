Deputies validate that States and municipalities set their spending limit on social communication

With 470 upvotes and one abstention, the Chamber of Deputies approved the opinion that reforms the last paragraph of article 26 of the General Law of Social Communicationregarding the spending limit of the annual program of social comunication in the federal entities and their municipalities.

Within those approved by the deputiesit is established that the Federal entitiesthe municipalities and the territorial demarcations of the Mexico Citythey will determine their own spending limit of the annual social communication programconsidering the principles set forth in article 5 Bis of that legislation.

The document, sent to Senate of the Republic For its constitutional effects, it mentions that if the norm subsists without modifications, the Federal entities They may not have sufficient resources to adequately inform citizens about the actions and programs of their respective governmentscausing possible violations of the right of access to information.

It adds that the initiative object of the opinion of the Government and Population Commissionhas constitutional support in article 134, eighth paragraphwhere it is established that the government propaganda It will have an institutional character for informational purposes, exempt from political promotions and personalized agendas.

Working session of the Governance and Population Commission of the Chamber of Deputies



The deputy of Brunette, Julio Cesar Moreno Riveraexpressed that the opinion avoids interpretations or imbalances in the legislation of social comunicationgiving it clarity and precision, and guaranteeing the right of citizens to always be informed about the policies and programs of your government, in a timely manner and without distinction.

He said that it is necessary to modify the norm so that the federal entities, municipalities and territorial demarcations of Mexico City fully comply with the obligation to be transparent and publicize their actions before their governed.

With the reform, it authorizes entities to establish their limit of expenses in the matter of social communicationwhich vindicates and strengthens the republican principles on which the mexican state.

He specified that for the Federation the current limit of 0.1 percent is maintained of the Annual Expenditure Budget correspondent.

“It is a reform so that the entities and municipalitiesaccording to their own reality, establish the spending limit for social communicationin accordance with the principles of republican austerity to avoid the waste of public assets and resources and use them with efficiency, effectiveness, economy, transparency, honesty, economy and budgetary rationality”, commented the morenista deputy.

