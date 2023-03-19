Derby action: Zieler contract extended at 96

Ron-Robert Zieler will not leave Hannover 96 on a free transfer at the end of the season. As the ‘Bild’ reports, the 34-year-old’s contract has been automatically extended by one year until 2024. Originally, the contract would have expired at the end of the season. With Zieler’s starting eleven in the derby against Eintracht Braunschweig – already the 25th game of the season for Zieler – the corresponding passage came into force.

Whether the extension is equivalent to staying at 96 is unclear. Recently, Liverpool FC expressed interest in Zieler. The Reds are currently looking for a new number two behind regular keeper Alisson. Zieler is already very familiar with the Premier League and played for Leicester City from 2016 to 2017. In the current second division season, the 2014 world champion has not conceded a goal seven times.

