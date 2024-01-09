MIAMI.- Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida; activated the Florida State Guard from across the state in the face of severe weather conditions in the state. In Leon County, public schools and universities close.

Under my direction the Division of Emergency Management is closely monitoring a severe weather system that may bring strong winds and isolated tornadoes throughout the Panhendle – area near Panama City and Tallahassee – and Central Florida… We have activated the Florida State Guard to prepare for any impact.

The State Guard was activated Monday afternoon when Governor DeSantis directed State Guard Director Mark Thieme to mobilize any number of members of the armed forces he deems necessary and appropriate to assist in the response to the weather event.

Weather services expect that gusts of 40 and 50 miles per hour and storms of up to 70 miles and some tornadoes may occur in the center and north of the state.

The last time DeSantis activated the State Guard was in mid-December due to the threat of severe conditions coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

The State Guard, reactivated by DeSantis in 2022, is a volunteer force that provides humanitarian assistance and rapid response to natural and man-made disasters.

It is this context,he Florida State University FSU campuses in Tallahassee and Panama City are currently closed due to the threat of severe weather.

The closure will be extended until 11 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9. The university is expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, January 10. Public schools in Leon County, Florida, were also closed, according to Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

