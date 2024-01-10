DeSantis and Haley face off in fifth head-to-head Republican debate

MIAMI.- This Wednesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley faces will be seen in the fifth presidential debate republican in 2024, which will take place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

It will be the first face-to-face debate between the two candidates, who They are fighting for second place behind former President Donald Trump who will not attend the event and announces an appearance on Fox News at the same time.

The other Republican hopefuls, such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, failed to qualify for the debate, which will be broadcast live on CNN at 9:00 pm EST and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

To qualify for the fifth Republican contest in Iowa, candidates had to register at least 10% support in three different polls, nationally or in Iowa.

Attacks between DeSantis and Haley

DeSantis and Haley have escalated their attacks on each other in recent days. The governor of Florida is confident of winning Iowa despite his disadvantage against Trump, and criticizes Haley for being, in his opinion, “a puppet of the rich” and “a weather vane” in key themes.

Haley, who aims to surprise DeSantis in Iowa, reproaches him that “lie about your history”, especially in taxes, and that he pretends to be “tough” with China.

Both hope to obtain a good result in the Iowa caucuses, which will be held in the coming days, and thus gain momentum for the next primaries in New Hampshire, where other debates are already scheduled for January 18 and 21.