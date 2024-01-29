DeSantis celebrates big investment in semiconductor industry

MIAMI.- Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, celebrated the million-dollar investments made in the manufacturing of semiconductors, which allow the state to be one of the leaders in this essential industry.

“Thanks to the investments we have made in recent years, Florida is now the fifth largest semiconductor manufacturing employer in the country,” DeSantis said in a press conference at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

DeSantis highlighted the Florida Department of Education’s investment of $35 million through workforce capitalization grant and incentive programs in 28 school districts, “targeting both high schools and technical colleges to stimulate life-saving education programs.” semiconductors.

“We are providing young people with very good tools to enter the industry.”

According to the governor, the Department of Commerce allocated $28 million to Neo City, Valencia College, Santa Fe College, Eastern Florida State College and Lakes Technical College.

“So far we have invested around $380 million in education and infrastructure related to the semiconductor industry.”

“Industries like semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging support our national security and create economic opportunities in our state,” DeSantis said.

On the other hand, he indicated that the investments made today “guarantee that our students have access to high-quality, high-demand jobs without going into debt, while supporting sustainable economic development in Florida.”

“With these investments, we are ensuring that our students are well prepared to join the semiconductor industry so they can contribute to the growth of our great state,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Díaz.

Likewise, Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly noted that “in Florida, we understand that workforce education and economic development go hand in hand to secure the future of the economy and ensure that emerging industries have qualified candidates eager to hire.”

Many of the semiconductors used by the space and military industries are produced in Florida, DeSantis stressed.

The US has special interest in developing the semiconductor industry to alleviate dependence on Taiwan, China and South Korea.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce