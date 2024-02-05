DeSantis issues ultimatum to young people for spring break in Miami Beach

MIAMI .- Governor Ron DeSantis who on Monday morning visited the city of Miami Beach issued a warning to potential “university troublemakers” who plan to visit Florida during the ‘ spring break ‘or spring break.

DeSantis said local authorities will have “state resources proactively” at their disposal to prevent unrest during the holidays, focusing on maintaining order.

The governor highlighted the availability of the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to collaborate on security, not only in Miami Beach, but throughout the state.

The State Guard could also be used as part of the solution, especially in places with a history of spring break unrest, according to the announcement.

Last year, the municipal government of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and curfew after two fatal shooting incidents and “excessively large and unruly crowds,” according to a City news release.

Likewise, Miami Beach imposed a midnight curfew in 2022 after two shootings during spring break.

Governor DeSantis said that gave orders to state law enforcement officerswhom he urged to “do what is necessary” to maintain order during those days.

In 2023, Miami Beach counted on the participation of Florida Highway Patrol agents to maintain order in the face of serious disturbances in Miami Beach.

DeSantis’ warning was presented as a “preventive measure” to prevent spring break from becoming chaotic.

Helpless

On the other hand, the governor of Florida announced measures to address the problem of homeless people and referred to new state legislation that prohibits sleeping or camping on sidewalks and public spaces throughout the state.

The initiative seeks to prevent the formation of homeless encampments, as is happening in San Francisco, Seattle and New York, according to DeSantis.

The head of Tallahassee put into context the bill HB 1365, introduced last month, which prohibits sleeping or camping on public property without permission.

In addition to the ban, DeSantis announced plans to fund more homeless shelters and improve mental health services.

DeSantis emphasized the importance of not allowing Florida to be the scene of situations, such as those experienced in other cities with homeless problems.