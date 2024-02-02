DeSantis’ Super PAC Spent More Than $130 Million on Failed Campaign

MIAMI .- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis abandoned his aspiration for the White House after spending more than 130 million dollars on his campaign and obtain a poor result in Iowa, where he was far behind Donald Trump the favorite for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis was supported by a super PAC called Never Back Down, which raised $145 million, most of it from a DeSantis committee in Florida. However, donor interest waned as Polls showed DeSantis had no chance against Trump .

Never Back Down handled much of the strategy and logistics of DeSantis’ campaign, including an expensive field operation in Iowa and other key states, television ads, polls, media consulting and private jet transportation.

According to documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission, Never Back Down spent $23 million knocking on voters’ doors6.4 million dollars in polls, 660,000 dollars in setting up scenarios and 1.4 million dollars in media consulting.

He also paid more than $900,000 to a luxury bus company to ferry DeSantis around early primary states.

campaign expenses

DeSantis’ campaign, for its part, spent $9.3 million in the final quarter of 2023, while only raising $6.7 million. The largest expense was on advertising ($2 million), followed by travel ($833,382) and payroll ($865,091).

The campaign of DeSantis has not commented to the press about the expenses associated with his presidential aspiration, nor Never Back Down.

Despite the huge investment, DeSantis only garnered the support of 23,491 Iowa caucus attendees, meaning he spent at least $6,700 for each vote. Following this failure, DeSantis announced his withdrawal from the presidential race earlier this month.

He Florida governor endorsed Trump after dropping out of racearguing that he did not see a way to win the Republican nomination.

However, the first thing DeSantis did when he was back in Tallahassee was announce the veto of a law that could have provided Trump with up to $5 million to cover his legal expenses in the lawsuits against him, if the former president did so. would have requested.