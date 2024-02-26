Designer claims the skirt as a woman’s best ally

PARS.- The skirt is the best ally of the women claims the young woman designer Belgian Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, who today -February 26- made a declaration of love for this essential item of women’s wardrobe at the opening of the Week of the Moda Parisian.

“The skirt becomes a dress, a coat, this piece, you wear it with a belt, with buttons…”, listed the designer in her third collection at the Parisian event.

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt has trained at the prestigious houses of Balenciaga and Givenchy; In her search for style, she borrows some of the best creations from both brands, such as the enormous coats tied at the height of the face that the Spanish creator created during her period of glory.

Designer skills

The skill of this young creator is to add humor to that tribute. The definition she takes from the dictionary is a dress that closes at the waist and descends to a variable height on the legs, according to her notes on the autumn-winter 2024-2025 collection that she presented in Paris.

But in reality the skirt can start at the height of the neck, for Adam-Leenaerdt, adjusted with a belt, or with buttons. It ends at waist height, precisely where another begins, the one that covers the lower part of the body.

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt also shows her expertise with impeccably cut feminine tuxedos, or a pearl gray dress tied at the waist over simple borders, a short skirt and matching stockings.

The accessories also stand out, such as gigantic bags that unfold like accordions, with several zippers that turn them almost into suitcases.

There is a continuity between his first two collections and this new step in the world of ready-to-wear.

“I start from the principle that the real secret of a wardrobe is that dresses should not become obsolete,” he explained to journalists.

