Designer Dries Van Noten retires as creative director

BRUSSELS.- He designer Belgian Dries Van Noten announced today -March 19- that he will no longer be director creative of the brand that bears his name at the end of June.

Van Noten, 65, who over four decades became a master of combining old and new, with generous use of color, said in a statement that the men’s spring-summer 2025 collection will be the last he directs. in his current position. The women’s collection will be designed by his studio, he added.

His successor will be announced later, the designer said.

New projects from the designer

The firm indicated that although he will leave the position of creative director, he will continue to be involved in the fashion house.

“I’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and I think it’s time to leave the room to a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

Van Noten graduated from the fashion design course at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1981 and presented her first collection five years later. Her first store opened in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where she was born.

“Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for,” Van Noten said. I am sad, but at the same time happy.

FUENTE: AP