Desperation and anguish in Italy for a woman from La Plata who disappeared a week ago

The Argentine community in Italy is desperate for the disappearance of a young woman from La Plata. According to what this newspaper learned, it is about Melisa Dinardo, who on March 21 left Civitanova for Rome to do some paperwork and they believe that she never arrived.

It is that from that moment his cell phone has been turned off, so his family and friends live moments of anguish and uncertainty. In this context, they asked the neighbors, through a dissemination campaign that goes viral, that if someone saw her they should call the Police.

Dinardo, 29, was living in Italy for a while. That is why those closest to him, noticing that there are no traces of the woman, filed the complaint for the authorities to search for.

In a Facebook group called “Argentinos en Roma” a user wrote: “Hello people, I’m looking for MELISA DINARDO, I’m traveling on Tuesday, March 21, and since then we haven’t heard from her! It would be a great help if you have any information about her or if you can share to find out where he is! We have already filed a complaint with the police”. Along with the post, they published photos of La Plata.

On the same social network, another woman published: “I still don’t know what she traveled on but she did not arrive at the hostel or meet who she had to meet. They think that she arrived there because a payment was registered with her card in Rome.” She then added that “her mother is traveling there. She did not plan to disconnect or have trips or anything scheduled.”

“I am an old friend who tries to think the best and do something thousands of kilometers away because I can’t go out looking for her,” said a woman on social networks, whose goal is that “her face is even in the soup.”