Despite equalizing in added time: Freiburg climbs to fourth place with a draw in Mainz

Despite losing a last-minute win at FSV Mainz, SC Freiburg underpinned its ambitions to make it into the Champions League for the first time. Unfazed by the end of the Europa League, the people of Breisgau improved 1-1 (0-0) at the end of the 25th match day of the Bundesliga with 46 points to fourth place, which entitles them to participate in the Champions League.

Ritsu Doan put the visitors ahead in front of a crowd of 26,800 in the 55th minute, which Karim Onisiwo equalized in the sixth minute of added time. Like Freiburg, Mainz has been unbeaten in six league games, but did not make any progress in the fight for an international starting place. With 37 points, the Rheinhessen are currently in ninth place.

Both teams got off to a good start and immediately went on the offensive. The first chance belonged to the guests. Kiliann Sildillia bounced the ball surprisingly in front of his feet after a mistake by 05 defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen in the six-yard box, but his shot was blocked by the Norwegian. At the other end, Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken had to use his class to prevent an early deficit when Ludovic Ajorque headed the ball.

Mainz became more dangerous as the season progressed

As the season progressed, Mainz became more powerful and created better chances. Ajorque scored after almost 20 minutes for the supposed lead, but was previously offside. Flekken fished a free kick from Marcus Ingvartsen (36′) out of the corner with a flight save.

Freiburg hardly ever got into the danger zone because the hosts cleverly narrowed the space and didn’t allow any combination play. The guests, who hardly felt the after-effects of the 0-2 loss to Juventus three days earlier, mostly tried high balls into the centre. That didn’t pose any problems for the Mainz defense.

Even after the change, both teams met in a hard-fought game at eye level. A big mistake in the Mainz defense then led to the lead for the Breisgauer. After a coordination problem between Robin Zentner and defender Edimilson Fernandes, the Mainz goalkeeper hesitated when running out and was left behind by Doan, who tipped the ball past him and pushed it into the empty goal.

Mainz coach Bo Svensson reacted to the deficit and brought on goalscorer Onisiwo for Ingvartsen after the hour. But almost nothing went forward for the hosts. The SC now had the events largely under control and cleverly kept the opponent away from their own goal.

Mainz’s final offensive seemed to fizzle out without effect when Onisiwo still scored on assist from Ajorque and let the home side celebrate at least one point with his ninth goal of the season. (dpa)

