Despite falling wholesale prices: There is a risk of further increases for electricity and gas

Wholesale prices are falling, but electricity and gas customers will still have to expect further price increases this year. Germany’s largest energy supplier Eon could serve as a role model here. At least he doesn’t rule out further increases. “In the long run, we have to pass on the wholesale prices to our customers,” said Eon boss Leonhard Birnbaum on Wednesday. Last year, Eon only passed on around 30 percent of the sometimes extreme price increases in wholesale. The price increases for electricity and gas since the beginning of the year are the result of increases in wholesale last year.

After a clear downward trend in wholesale prices in Europe became apparent in January, consumer advocates quickly spoke up. They called for gas price reductions in the medium term. According to the Eon boss, however, wholesale prices are falling, most of which Eon has not passed on. Eon has around 14 million electricity and gas customers in Germany.

Some might hope for price reductions

There could also be price reductions for certain customers. For example, customers who came to new contracts with a high price level after moving would “see price reductions this year, especially in the gas sector”, probably after the summer. Conversely, there will be customers who primarily see further increases before the summer. “That applies to gas and electricity, and that applies across the entire German industry, not just for Eon.” At the beginning of the year, for example, various municipal utilities announced that they were expecting further price increases.

The energy company confirmed the adjusted net profit for 2022 of 2.7 billion euros (plus 9 percent) that has been known since the beginning of February. The driver was the core business (sales and distribution networks), whose earnings rose by more than a tenth. Due to additional investments and subsequent earnings effects, the result in the network business grew splendidly according to group information. Overall, Birnbaum spoke of a “strong result”.

More investments in the networks

Eon announced that it would expand its investment program. By 2027, the aim is to increase investments by around 6 billion to 33 billion euros. The majority of the additional amount is to flow into the energy grids. The Executive Board justified the additional investments with the increasing demand due to the expansion of renewable energies.



(mki)

