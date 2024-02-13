Despite the ban, Biden debuts on TikTok ahead of the 2024 presidential elections

WASHINGTON —President Joe Biden He debuted on Sunday with a 26-second video on the TikTok platform, where the 81-year-old Democrat spontaneously addresses everything from political topics to the NFL final.

TikTok, from the Chinese company ByteDance, has been accused in USA of being a propaganda tool used by Beijing, something that the company categorically denies.

Biden’s appearance on TikTok comes after strong criticism in recent years of the short video platform, from Republicans and also from the Biden administration itself.

And the White House ordered federal agencies in February 2023 to remove the TikTok application from all Government devices.

In Sunday’s video, posted on the campaign account @bidenhq, he is asked if he prefers the Super Bowl or its famous halftime show, starring this year by singer Usher, to which Biden responds that he prefers the game.

In the United States, a number of states and the federal government have banned the use of the popular app on official devices, citing security concerns.

Several agencies, including the FBI, members of Congress and state authorities, have expressed concern about the possibility that TikTok could be used by Beijing for espionage work, since the application is owned by a company based in China, a country controlled by the Communist Party.

In Montana, a judge recently blocked a state government move to ban the app entirely.

While the platform remains under scrutiny from Washington, other federal actions to ban or restrict its use appear to have paused.

As the presidential election approaches, the platform offers a channel to reach younger voters.

Biden’s video on Sunday ends with him being asked if he prefers Donald Trump or himself. To which he responds with a laugh: “Are you kidding me? Biden.”

Source: With information from AFP