Despite the fact that they will be returned to Mexico, migrants continue to turn themselves in

Juarez City.- Small groups of migrants continue to arrive at gate 36 of the border wall to turn themselves in despite the fact that Border Patrol announced that they will be returned to Mexico.

Groups of 4, 5 migrants or alone can still be seen arriving this afternoon at gate 36 of the border wall.

This afternoon there are two groups; one of about 50 people sitting around waiting to pass and be loaded onto trucks.

A second group of more than 100 remains standing and US immigration personnel are processing them by nationality.

The Border Patrol on its social networks announced that in the face of this massive illegal crossing, everyone will be returned under titles 8 of the immigration law and 42 of the public health law.