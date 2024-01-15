Despite winter storm, Mean Girls film tops box office

Winter storms and movie theater closures in the United States and Canada did not affect the opening weekend of Mean Girls. The film Paramount’s film, adapted from the Broadway musical and Tina Fey’s 2004 film, grossed $28 million in its first three days in theaters, according to studio estimates released Jan. 14. Not counting inflation, that’s more than the $24.4 million the first film grossed upon its release.

Competition over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend included several new releases, including the Jason Statham-starring film The Beekeeper and the biblical satire produced by Jay-Z The Book of Clarencein addition to a lot of award hopefuls who took advantage of the expectation of the recent nominations and the Golden Globes.

Favorite movie among female audiences

The same as Barbieanother enthusiastic pink film, female audiences made up the vast majority of ticket buyers for the opening weekend of Mean Girls. According to surveys, 70% were between 18 and 34 years old, meaning that the film appealed to audiences who were not born when Regina George was first introduced to the world.

This version of Mean Girls It stars Angourie Rice, Aulii Cravalho and Rene Rapp, who played Regina on stage. Initially it was planned to be broadcast directly on streaming through Paramount+, but the studio changed its mind after the positive test results.

Fey returned to write and co-star in the new film, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Pérez Jr. and which cost $36 million to produce. Reviews have been more positive than negative, with a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, but a B grade on CinemaScore, which may not bode well for word-of-mouth success. Recent musicals like Wonka y The Color Purple They got A grades.

The 10 highest-grossing movies from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. Mean Girls – $28 million.

2. The Beekeeper – $16.8 million.

3. Wonka – $8.4 million.

4. Anyone But You – $6.9 million.

5. Migration – $6.2 million.

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $5.3 million.

7. Night Swim – $4.7 million.

8. The Boys in the Boat – $3.5 million.

9. The Book of Clarence – $2.6 million.

10. The Iron Claw – $2.4 million.

