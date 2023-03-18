Destiny and Horizon star actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

If the mainstream press cites the series The Wire, Fringe, Bosch and the movies John Wick in his headlines to situate the career of the native of Baltimore, Lance Reddick also held a special place in the middle of the video game. A major face of Destiny since the franchise’s debut as Commander Zavala, he also had an important role in Remedy’s Quantum Break in 2016. A year later, Lance Reddick lent his features and inimitable diction to the enigmatic Sylens, a character with ambiguous intentions from Horizon Zero Dawn, returned with a vengeance last year in Horizon Forbidden West.

Also last year, Lance Reddick reprized the role of Albert Wesker in the Netflix series Resident Evil, canceled after one season. Besides his recurring roles in the franchise Horizon et DestinyLance Reddick had just finished filming the series Percy Jackson from Disney + in which we will discover him as Zeus. On April 19 will also be released Burning Shoresthe extension of Horizon Forbidden West. It is not yet known if the character of Lance Reddick participated in this extension, Guerrilla Games having not yet reacted to the sad news.

Bungie has been quicker to pay homage to the character that has been with its saga since the franchise’s debut. Upon hearing the news, the players of Destiny et Destiny 2 offered their condolences in their own way by visiting Commander Zavala in La Tour to greet him or pose in silence around him. A simple and touching way to remember that the actor will live forever in the collective memory through his performances and his characters.

At the end of Horizon Zero DawnSylens and Aloy separated on the following exchange: