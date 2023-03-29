Details of the murky departure of Victoria Alonso from Disney

Victoria Alonso, the most prominent Latina executive in the film industry, was fired from Disney for working at Amazon Studios as a producer on “Argentina, 1985,” without informing the Disney Management Audit Organization.

Alonso’s lawyer stated that the executive was fired for refusing to do something she believed was reprehensible, although she did not give details about it.

Alonso was executive producer of all the Marvel movies and Disney+ series in the last 10 years.

In mid-March, Disney announced that the Argentine Victoria Alonso, the most prominent Latina executive in the film industry, would no longer work for the company.

Alonso had been at Disney and then at Marvel Studios for more than 17 years, holding different positions (post-production, visual, effects and animation) until becoming a key player in the production of the main films of the entertainment giant.

The reasons for Alonso’s dismissal were not known, until now.

According to publish Variety citing Disney sources, Alonso was fired for her decision to work at Amazon Studios as a producer of the Oscar-nominated film “Argentina, 1985”, without disclosing this to the Disney Management Audit Organization, a committee that approves extracurricular business activities.

In accordance with VarietyEverything got more complicated when Alonso promoted “Argentina, 1985” during the awards season despite having signed a labor contract that expressly prohibited him from doing so.

Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser, called that “ridiculous.” and that the executive was fired “because she refused to do something that she believed was reprehensible,” although she did not give details about what that was.

The murky departure of Victoria Alonso from Disney and Marvel

Alonso was an executive producer of all the Marvel movies and Disney+ series in the last 10 years, including the most recent, such as “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Thor Love and Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

He also led the executive production of the series about Loki and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

In 2015, Alonso, 56, was promoted to Executive Vice President of Production, and in 2021 she rose to the role of President of Physical, Post Production, VFX & Animation.

In his role, he oversaw all of Marvel’s post-production, including visual effects for the latest films, which have been criticized by professional industry critics.

The special effects in “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania,” in particular, were heavily criticized for being of lower quality than those of previous Marvel movies.

Something similar had happened with the 2022 TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, which also received negative reactions for the appearance of the superheroine.

Although she is no longer with Marvel, Alonso is listed as a producer of the upcoming Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” and “The Marvels”, in addition to the Disney+ shows “Secret Invasion”, “Ironheart”, “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

