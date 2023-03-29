Detected the first human case of bird flu in Chile

The Chilean Ministry of Health confirmed today the first human case of bird flu in the country after the detection of positives in animals in 13 of the 16 regions of its territory.

“This is a 53-year-old man affected by a severe influenza case, who is stable,” said the health portfolio.

The health authority explained that the protocols for the management of this disease were activated and the corresponding tests were taken for analysis by the Institute of Public Health (ISP), which confirmed that it is avian influenza.

The source of contact is being investigated and whether there is a history of others affected in the patient’s environment, added the official information.

It should be remembered that Chile had already detected the virus in wild birds, sea lions and otters in 13 of the 16 regions of the country since December 2022. The first case was reported in the city of Arica (border with Peru).