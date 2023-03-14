Deus Ex: You’re almost getting the games for free on Steam right now!

Anyone who has ever toyed with the idea of ​​buying one or more games from the action RPG series Deus Ex should Green Man Gaming online store pay a visit. There is currently one Sale instead, where you can watch the entire series cheap receives. We provide you with the most important details.

Deus Ex at a bargain price

The large-scale sale includes not only the recent games of Deus Ex from Eidos Montreal, but also the previous titles by the development studio Ion Storm. You can therefore buy the entire series for very little money. At the same time lure you Discounts of up to 86 percent, you won’t be able to get the games that cheap in the foreseeable future. The offer ranges from Deus Ex: Invisible War for just 0.98 cents up to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.50 euros. Besides, you can a Deus Ex Collection buy, which includes a total of five titles and thus represents a kind of all-round carefree package for all fans. This collection costs 13.50 euros. By the way, you shouldn’t wait too long with your bargain tour, because The offers will disappear soon. We have put together an overview for you.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.50



Deus Ex: GOTY Edition – $0.98

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut – 3.00 euros

Deus Ex: Invisible War – €0.98

Deus Ex: The Fall – €2.00

Deus Ex Collection – 13.50 euros

Is Green Man Gaming Trustworthy?

According to our research yes. Green Man Gaming is a verified dealerat which you Steam Keys of numerous games at reasonable prices. After completing the purchase you will receive a code that you on Steam redeem and thus activate the respective product. So you don’t have to worry about a dubious offer to fall in.