Deutschlandticket is decided: Bundesrat approves financing

The federal states have agreed to finance the Deutschlandticket. The sale of the tickets should start soon, it is valid from May.

The 49-euro ticket cleared the last legal hurdle on Friday. The Federal Council approved the introduction on May 1, although the federal states are demanding more far-reaching commitments for funding from the federal government. The preparations for the ticket are running nationwide, it should be sold from next Monday. The transport ministers of the federal states recognized the 49-euro ticket as an enormous step forward in transport and climate policy. Not even a year after that Neun-Euro-Ticket from last summer it was possible to introduce a nationwide uniform ticket.

For financing, it is planned that the federal government will pay the federal states 1.5 billion euros annually from 2023 to 2025, around half of the revenue losses in the Traffic Company to balance. The other half is borne by the federal states. In the introductory year, the federal and state governments also share the possible costs, which exceed three billion euros.

Deutschlandticket: Digital and can be canceled monthly

However, there is still no regulation for the next two years. Only after an evaluation will a decision be made on further financing in 2025. The federal states, on the other hand, are demanding a regulation for permanent half-financing of the Tickets incorporated into law by the federal government.

The 49-euro ticket, also known as Germany ticket or D-Ticket for short, is to be sold from April 3rd. It is available as a subscription that can be canceled on a monthly basis via the websites or apps of the transport associations, from the railways and in customer centers and is valid nationwide. Passengers receive it via a smartphone app or as a chip card, and for a transitional period also as a paper ticket. (lro/epd)

















