Deutschlandticket: where to buy the 49 euro ticket

The Deutschlandticket is valid from May 1st. It is also known as the 49-euro ticket, or D-ticket for short, and is already being sold at . The new ticket is intended to be the successor to the 9-euro ticket that millions of citizens used in the summer of 2022. It will also apply nationwide to buses and trains in regional and local transport. Where can you buy it? Here are the most important questions and answers.

Deutschlandticket: who sells it?

The Deutschlandticket is provided by the German train be sold directly. The ticket is also available from the regional providers of local and regional public transport, regardless of whether BVG or Verkehrsbund Rhein-Neckar.













Germany ticket at the counter or on the Internet?

The 49-euro ticket should be available for purchase on the Deutsche Bahn apps and website, as well as on the corresponding platforms of the regional transport associations. In addition, customers should buy the ticket on Switch in the DB sales centers and other points of sale.





Deutschlandticket: Digital or as a paper ticket?

The ticket is available via a smartphone app or as a chip card, temporarily also as a paper ticket that can be checked digitally. In its original form, the ticket is non-transferable and does not allow other people, bicycles or animals to be taken along.

Bus and train: Germany ticket as a subscription or sold individually?

The Deutschlandticket should only be available as a subscription, but it should be possible to cancel it every month. The 49-euro ticket will also be available as a job ticket. It then costs 34.30 euros per month. The condition is that the employer pays a minimum subsidy of 25 percent, i.e. 12.25 euros in the first year. The transport companies give a discount of five percent. (os)

