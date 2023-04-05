DFB Cup: Chaos in Nuremberg: That’s why the game against Stuttgart started too late

It was supposed to start at 6 p.m. in Nuremberg, but the traffic around the stadium prevented the whistle from kicking off on time. Instead, it started much later.

That doesn’t happen often in professional football either: the DFB Cup quarter-finals between 1. FC Nürnberg and VfB Stuttgart kicked off half an hour later on Wednesday.

The game was supposed to start at 6 p.m., but due to the traffic situation around the stadium in the Franconian metropolis, it didn’t start until 6.30 p.m.

Shortly before the planned kick-off, the clubs had announced at short notice that the game would not start as planned. Several Stuttgart fans had already asked on the Internet to postpone the start of the game due to traffic jams.