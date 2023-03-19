DFB: Ter Stegen renews the right to a regular place

Marc-André ter Stegen is certain that he wants to seize his chance in goal for the German national team. A few weeks ago, the goalkeeper of FC Barcelona let it be known in the ‘kicker’ that he also wants to be between the posts at the European Championship next year. In the ‘Sport Bild’, ter Stegen reaffirms his claim to be number one and takes a look into the future.

The fact that he wants to be the regular keeper at the major tournament in his own country is written in stone for ter Stegen: “That’s my goal, that’s what I’m working towards. I’ve always said: I want to be number one, both at FC Barcelona and in the national team.”

Ter Stegen does not see a disadvantage in the fact that national coach Hansi Flick has a closer relationship with Manuel Neuer, since both have already worked together at Bayern: “He has very clear values: It’s about performance and that in the end the best team is on the pitch. I’m happy about the backing I get from him and grateful for the standing I now have in the national team.” Ter Stegen has been used five times in DFB dress under Flick.

World Cup 2030 in view

The 30-year-old has even glimpsed into the more distant future. When asked about the 2030 World Cup, Ter Stegen is self-confident: “The 2030 World Cup is definitely not unrealistic. I love football and I still look forward to every single day that I’m on the pitch with my colleagues.” He wanted to play football as long as “how my bones carry me.” And as is well known, this can be the case for goalkeepers for a little longer.